Meshell Ndegeocello gets back to the bass

Meshell Ndegeocello lives in a house full of instruments from guitars to keyboards, to even an accordion. But the instrument Meshell holds closest to her? That's the bass.

Meshell started out in the 80's, playing bass in go-go bands around DC. She's now a very successful solo artist. She is a generational talent with a big voice and a bigger personality. But also, a bass player who's glad to sing lead but truthfully, would be just as happy laying back in the cut, holding down the band's bottom end.

Earlier this year Meshell produced a tribute album dedicated to the late blues guitarist BB King. Lucille Talks Back 50th Anniversary Edition is a reinterpretation of King's classic 1975 record produced and arranged by Meshell.

She joined us to chat about the record and what it meant for her to reimagine songs created by the great BB King. Meshell also talked about her early days playing with go-go band Rare Essence, how her singing voice has evolved over the years and much more.

