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Josh Groban on his latest album, 'CINEMATIC'

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
WXPN

When you hear the name Josh Groban, you probably think of his soaring voice.

Groban has been performing for massive audiences since his late teens, when he was discovered by producer and composer David Foster. He's sold millions of records, performed at the Academy Awards and sung at countless benefit concerts and events for world leaders.

You might expect someone with a voice and a career like his to be all business. And while he's deeply serious about music, as you'll hear in this conversation, Groban is also funny, warm and remarkably down to earth.

Today, he talks about what it was like to be thrust into the spotlight at such a young age, and why his public image didn't always reflect who he really was. We also discuss his new album, CINEMATIC, a collection of songs made famous by the movies. He explains how he chose the material, the pressure he felt to do those songs justice, and shares a touching story about bringing his father into the studio to record with him.

Featured Songs

  • "Skyfall"
  • "Brucia la Terra"
  • "Moon River"
  • "Can You Feel The Love Tonight"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
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Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod