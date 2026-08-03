Jeezy reflects on his journey

CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains frank discussions about violence, crime and drug use that some listeners might find sensitive or triggering.

In the early 2000s, when he was still in his 20s, he was Young Jeezy. He was brash and audacious. On his major label debut, he called himself your favorite rapper's favorite rapper. Alongside other southern rappers like T.I. and Gucci Mane, Jeezy helped bring trap music into the mainstream.

Today, Jeezy is 48. He dropped "young" from his name over a decade ago. He's still putting out records that are true to his trap music roots. These days, he has his very own Las Vegas residency running throughout July and August at Planet Hollywood.

When Jeezy last joined us on the show back in 2023, he'd just released a book: Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. He chatted with us about the memoir, and got into the first time he found his love of music. He also reflected on some of the toughest parts of his childhood and time hustling on the street.

This interview originally aired in September of 2023