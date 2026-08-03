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Acadiana Music Showcase: Boma Bango

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published August 3, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

Welcome to our latest installment of the Acadiana Music Showcase. Produced by our friends at KRVS in Lafayette, La., the concert series highlights the rich musical history of Southern Louisiana.

Today's band brings in influences from other regions as well. Boma Bango is a band formed by musician Daniel Coolik, who started it after falling in love with 1950s and '60s Congolese rumba, which, in turn, was originally influenced by Cuban music.

Boma Bango lets that history intertwine with Louisiana French, and the band creates something that feels truly unique. Their new album, On Va Voir, is out this September, and today, you'll hear them perform live in an exclusive mini-concert here on World Cafe.

Set List

  • "Je Jongle à Toi"
  • "Je Veux la Boire"
  • "On Va Voir"
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez