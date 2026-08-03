Acadiana Music Showcase: Boma Bango

Welcome to our latest installment of the Acadiana Music Showcase. Produced by our friends at KRVS in Lafayette, La., the concert series highlights the rich musical history of Southern Louisiana.

Today's band brings in influences from other regions as well. Boma Bango is a band formed by musician Daniel Coolik, who started it after falling in love with 1950s and '60s Congolese rumba, which, in turn, was originally influenced by Cuban music.

Boma Bango lets that history intertwine with Louisiana French, and the band creates something that feels truly unique. Their new album, On Va Voir, is out this September, and today, you'll hear them perform live in an exclusive mini-concert here on World Cafe.

Set List