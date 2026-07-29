Why Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska's heart is in Ukraine

The fast-rising conductor Dalia Stasevska grew up in Finland, but her heart is in Ukraine.

"I have roots there because my father is a Ukrainian immigrant," Stasevska tells Morning Edition's A Martínez." He took care to teach me the Ukrainian language, the culture and history and I became proud of my Ukrainian heritage." Stasevska has poured that pride into a new album recorded with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, titled Ukrainian Mixtape.

From the BBC in London, where she conducted the opening night concert at the summer Proms festival, Stasevska tells Martínez how she came to make the album and her experience driving supplies to the front lines of the war in Ukraine.