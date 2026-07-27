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Mon Rovîa traces his path from Liberia to the U.S. on 'Bloodline'

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 27, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
Mon Rovîa
Cameron Driskill
/
Courtesy of the artist
Mon Rovîa

Who is Mon Rovîa? He's a singer-songwriter based in Chattanooga, Tenn., armed with a ukulele, a powerful voice and songs about protest and resilience.

He's also Janjay Lowe and was born in Liberia during the country's civil war. He never knew his father, lost his mother as an infant and was taken in by missionaries who became his adoptive family before eventually bringing him to the United States.

For years, Mon Rovîa wrestled with those two identities and music became the bridge between them. Today, he joins us to talk about his remarkable story, which unfolds on his debut album, Bloodline.

Set List

  • "Field Song."
  • "Bloodline"
  • "Heavy Foot"
  • "crooked the road."

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod