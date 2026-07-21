Tune in to a mini-concert with Brigitte Calls Me Baby

We welcome back Chicago's Brigitte Calls Me Baby. Since their last visit in 2024, the indie rock-meets-new wave band has been on a solid run, opening for Muse, Fontaines D.C. and Inhaler amid sold-out headlining shows in both the U.S. and the U.K.

Their sophomore album, Irreversible, was produced by Yves Rothman and Lawrence Rothman. It's a more immediate and vulnerable affair. For one, the record was mostly recorded live, with the group flexing muscles built through extensive touring. Then, there's frontman Wes Leavins, who says these songs are his most honest yet, reflecting a point at which he no longer feels the need to hold anything back.

Set List

"Slumber Party"

"I Danced with Another Love in My Dream"

"The Pit"

"These Acts of Which We're Designed"

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod.