How Jesse Welles' folk protests songs struck a chord with millions

These days, when songwriter Jesse Welles posts a clip of himself playing acoustic guitar on social media, millions of people watch. Over the past few years, he's become a genuine sensation by sharing socially conscious songs online, often in the woods near his home in Arkansas.

Welles started playing guitar as a kid and first appeared on World Cafe in 2018 with his band, Welles. But after a stint in Nashville, he moved back to Arkansas and began questioning whether he should keep making music at all.

Jesse Welles talks about the moment he realized he couldn't walk away from songwriting, and we'll discuss his new album, Masks Off.

Set List