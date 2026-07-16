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Personal Records: Tatiana Maslany

WSHU | By Raina Douris
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sela Shiloni
/
courtesy of the artist

What are the songs that define you? The songs that say the most about who you are?

This is a new feature on World Cafe called Personal Records, where we ask interesting people — musicians and non-musicians alike — to share a playlist of songs that hold the key to who they are and what they do.

Today, we're asking Tatiana Maslany.

Maslany rose to fame as the star of Orphan Black, playing a series of clones. It was a role that really showed her range as an actor and won her multiple Emmy Awards. She's also known for playing She-Hulk, and is currently starring in Apple TV's comedy thriller series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, as a divorced mom who finds herself tangled in a web of murder and scams and blackmail.

Featured Songs

  • SOPHIE, "Just Like We Never Said Goodbye"
  • The Halluci Nation, "Electric Pow Wow Drum"
  • WHY?, "Rubber Traits"
  • Daniel Maslany / Brendan Hines, "Guillotine (Daniel Maslany Remix)"
  • Brendan Hines, "Guillotine"
  • ANOHNI, "4 DEGREES"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris