Boy Golden on his latest album, 'Best of Our Possible Lives'

Do you have a friend or loved one you always go to for advice? That level-headed person in your life who can help you calm down, take a breath and put things in perspective? Or maybe you are that person for other people.

When you listen to Boy Golden, you might get the feeling that he's that guy in his world.

Today, songwriter Boy Golden, whose real name is Liam Duncan, talks about his latest album, the Polaris Prize-longlisted Best of Our Possible Lives, how it was inspired by Zen Buddhism, how we all suffer and how we're all connected.

Set List

"Suffer"

"Cowboy Dreams"

"Mountain Road"

"Best of Our Possible Lives"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.