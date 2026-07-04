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A piece of Philadelphia history: The Hooters perform the hits

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
WXPN

Born from Philadelphia's vibrant club scene, The Hooters blended rock, folk, ska and reggae, blazing their own trail. Led by songwriting partners Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian, the band became hometown heroes before breaking nationally with hits like "And We Danced," "All You Zombies" and "Day By Day."

From Philly clubs to opening Philadelphia's Live Aid concert in 1985, they're a big part of the city's rock history, and they're still going strong. Today, we've got a mini-concert with the band recorded in May from our home in West Philadelphia at WXPN.

Set List

  • "All You Zombies"
  • "One Of Us"
  • "Time After Time"
  • "And We Danced"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez