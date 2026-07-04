A piece of Philadelphia history: The Hooters perform the hits

Born from Philadelphia's vibrant club scene, The Hooters blended rock, folk, ska and reggae, blazing their own trail. Led by songwriting partners Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian, the band became hometown heroes before breaking nationally with hits like "And We Danced," "All You Zombies" and "Day By Day."

From Philly clubs to opening Philadelphia's Live Aid concert in 1985, they're a big part of the city's rock history, and they're still going strong. Today, we've got a mini-concert with the band recorded in May from our home in West Philadelphia at WXPN.

Set List

"All You Zombies"

"One Of Us"

"Time After Time"

"And We Danced"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.