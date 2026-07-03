No one rings in the new year quite like Philadelphia's Mummers

In most cities, New Year's Day means sleeping in and recovering from the night before, but in Philadelphia, the celebration only gets bigger with the annual Mummers Parade.

Today for Sense of Place: Philadelphia, we're visiting the Woodland String Band clubhouse to see how one of the city's most colorful traditions comes to life.

You'll learn how the tradition began and how it evolved into a massive spectacle featuring elaborate sets and over-the-top costumes.