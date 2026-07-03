© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No one rings in the new year quite like Philadelphia's Mummers

WSHU | By Kimberly Junod,
Raina Douris
Published July 3, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
Tom Loomis rehearses with the Woodland String Band in Philadelphia.
George Murphy
/
WXPN
Tom Loomis rehearses with the Woodland String Band in Philadelphia.

In most cities, New Year's Day means sleeping in and recovering from the night before, but in Philadelphia, the celebration only gets bigger with the annual Mummers Parade.

Today for Sense of Place: Philadelphia, we're visiting the Woodland String Band clubhouse to see how one of the city's most colorful traditions comes to life.

You'll learn how the tradition began and how it evolved into a massive spectacle featuring elaborate sets and over-the-top costumes.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris