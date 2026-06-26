Record producer Will Yip says Philly is the 'center of indie rock music'

In South Philly, warehouses line the space beneath the I-95 overpass. Some sell construction materials. Others house restaurant suppliers and fabrication shops.

But inside one of those industrial buildings, producer Will Yip is making something different.

"You know, my thing is making rock music. We make rock bands," he says. "I love all genres of music. I've worked with all genres of music. But, you know, rock music's what got me here. And I wanted to make a haven to make rock records."

For our Sense of Place: Philadelphia series, the Grammy Award-winning producer and audio engineer, who has worked with Turnstile, Die Spitz, Mannequin Pussy and others, gave us a tour of his new recording space, Memory Music Studios.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

