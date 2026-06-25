There's no part of the music industry Dyana Williams hasn't touched

In 1979, Chuck Berry performed at the first celebration of Black Music Month at the White House, and Philadelphia's Dyana Williams was there. In fact, she helped make it happen.

It's just one of the many landmark moments Williams has been part of since launching her trailblazing career as a radio DJ in the 1970s. She left college for her first paying radio job and remembers the conversation she had with her mother.

"When I dropped out, she's like, 'How are you going to make a living?' I said, 'Momma, I'm going to be in radio'," she says.

Williams' gamble paid off. The decision led her to remarkable opportunities, including the event where she first met and fell for Philadelphia International Records cofounder Kenny Gamble.

Kicking off our Sense of Place: Philadelphia series, Williams shares stories from her extraordinary life and career.

Featured Songs

George Cables, "Ebony Moonbeams"

Stevie Wonder, "Golden Lady"

Jerry Butler, "Love's on the Menu Tonight"

The O'Jays, "Darlin' Darlin' Baby (Sweet, Tender, Love)"

Chuck Berry, "Roll Over Beethoven"

T.I. (feat. Rihanna), "Live Your Life"

Eve (feat. Gwen Stefani), "Let Me Blow Ya Mind"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.