Does Motown's legacy endure for Detroit's younger generations?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The music of Motown Records was formative to a generation of Detroiters. NPR's Don Gonyea would know because he's one of them. He's reported on that for our series America in Pursuit, where stories from around the country illustrate life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But Don found himself wondering about the next generation of Detroiters. Do they get a sense of pride and shared identity from Motown music, or do they groan and roll their eyes when their parents play it in the car? Well, Don visited a storied city high school to find out.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS #1: (Vocalizing).

DON GONYEA, BYLINE: This is a madrigal choir class at Cass Technical High School in Detroit, a place where the legacy of Motown looms large. Diana Ross of The Supremes went here, as did several members of the label's legendary studio band. That history is all around this place, but how much of it do today's students really know?

WILLIAM HARRISON: So I hear you guys calling out names, so let's put some groups down. Who do we have?

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #1: Jackson 5.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #2: Temptations.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AIN'T TOO PROUD TO BEG")

THE TEMPTATIONS: (Singing) I know you want to leave me, but I refuse to let you go.

GONYEA: Teacher William Harrison kicked off the discussion with a question.

HARRISON: If there were all of these other record companies and people could have records - right? - anywhere, why was there a need for a place like Motown?

GONYEA: And student Jordan Reed had an answer.

JORDAN REED: Well, segregation was going on at the time. And the white labels - they didn't really want to give Black people an opportunity to showcase themselves, showcase their talents, because they didn't see us as people. So Motown really showed that Black people - we can be elegant. We can have talent. We can be whatever we want to be because Motown gave us the opportunity to be what we know that we are.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT #3: Pew (ph).

(APPLAUSE)

GONYEA: For Dasia Barnes and Brian Howard, Motown holds a deep connection to family memories.

DASIA BARNES: People - like, Black people - everybody playing Motown music at the cookouts. It's something that - like, now we still play it just 'cause, like, it brings everybody together still. And I just - it's, like, a real sentimental feeling.

BRIAN HOWARD: Growing up, I used to live with my grandmother. And she had this little record player that she used to play Marvin Gaye songs a lot, and we used to just dance to it. I mean, I had no idea what was happening in the songs, but I was just a kid moving around. I was just happy that my nana was up and moving with me.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AIN'T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH")

MARVIN GAYE AND TAMMI TERRELL: (Singing) 'Cause baby, there ain't no mountain high enough.

GONYEA: For Sarayah Carr, Motown became a source of pride and inspiration.

SARAYAH CARR: When I was little, I didn't know much about Detroit at all, and I wasn't really proud of it 'cause I didn't know about it. But when I grew up to learn about all the different people who came out of Motown or whoever got big from where I was from, it was very - it was eye-opening to me.

GONYEA: For Jordan Reed, Motown also provides a counternarrative to so much of what the world often thinks about his hometown.

REED: I think a lot of times, Detroit has so many negative and untrue things just put on to our reputation. And Motown - it just kind of gives us something to brag about to go against that.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHERE DID OUR LOVE GO")

THE SUPREMES: (Singing) Baby, baby, baby, don't leave me.

GONYEA: Now, we should point out - it wasn't all praise in this classroom. Just ask Peyton Butler and Anaiah Nesbitt.

PEYTON BUTLER: I personally don't really listen to Motown music. I do find it enjoyable. It's just not exactly my cup of tea.

ANAIAH NESBITT: Honestly, I used to hate when my mom played all her music. Like, I hated it so bad. But, you know...

HARRISON: And this is Motown?

NESBITT: Yes. It would be Motown. Heavy on the Marvin Gaye, though. I'd just be like, girl, turn this off. It's too much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE")

MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Ooh, I bet you're wondering how I knew about your plans to make me blue.

GONYEA: But even these critiques still came alongside appreciation. Again, Anaiah Nesbitt.

NESBITT: When I started listening to my music - especially, like, Beyoncé or different artists - and when they talked about who was their inspiration or the skills that they learned and who they learned them from, I appreciate who they were inspired by more. Like, I appreciate, you know, Diana Ross. I appreciate Michael Jackson for giving my new artists who I listen to those skills.

GONYEA: And there's another way Motown has stayed current - through sampling and covers by newer artists.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PASTIME PARADISE")

STEVIE WONDER: (Singing) They've been spending most their lives living in a...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GANGSTA'S PARADISE")

LV: (Singing) Gangster's paradise.

GONYEA: However these students first encountered Motown, there was broad agreement on one thing - the music is a part of the city. And more than 50 years after these songs were released, they still resonate with young listeners here. Again, Deja Barnes.

BARNES: When I was younger, I ain't gone through nothing for real. I just want to hear about regular music. But as I get older and I can really relate to some of the stuff that they're talking about, the music hit different, literally. Like, it actually means something to me now.

GONYEA: Our visit ended with a performance as the male students in the class sang an a cappella version of "What's Going On," Marvin Gaye's 1971 soul masterpiece about searching for meaning in troubled times.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS #2: (Singing) Mother, mother, there's too many of you crying.

GONYEA: Don Gonyea, NPR News, Detroit.

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENTS #2: (Singing) Brother, brother, brother, there's far too many... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.