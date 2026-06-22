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On his latest album, Rostam asks what it means to be American

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
NPR

You may know Rostam Batmanglij as a founding member of Vampire Weekend. His work producing the band's massively successful early albums helped make him one of the most sought-after producers in indie music after he left the group in 2016.

Even before his departure, Rostam was releasing solo music, while also contributing to albums by artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, Hamilton Leithauser, Haim and Clairo.

His new solo album, American Stories, blends classic Americana sounds with Middle Eastern instrumentation inspired by his Persian heritage. Today, Rostam talks about the album, the musical influences behind it and the stories he set out to tell.

Plus, he performs a stripped down set, live for World Cafe.

Set List

  • "Like a Spark"
  • "The Road to Death"
  • "Young Lion"
  • "Come Apart"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez