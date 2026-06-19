Songs for any road trip

It’s the season of road trips — and nothing goes better with those long and winding roads than music. This week we share our picks for the perfect playlist, breakdown what works best when, and consider some ground rules — does the driver always have the final say?

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Featured artists and songs:

(00:00) Eric Burdon and War: “Spill the Wine”

(03:09) Stromae: “Santé”

(04:57) Broadway Cast: “Alexander Hamilton”

(07:53) Joe Iconis / Broadway Cast: “Michael in the Bathroom”

(10:14) Abiotic: “Vermosapien”

(12:02) Wipers: “Mystery”

(13:36) Steely Dan: “My Old School”

(17:28) Tunde Olaniran: “Namesake”

(19:54) Shania Twain: “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!”

(22:37) Pat Travers: “Amgwanna Kick Booty”

(26:27) Anthrax & Public Enemy: “Bring The Noise”

(27:49) Unwed Sailor: “Monster Collecting”

(29:46) The Allman Brothers Band: “Midnight Rider” and “Southbound”

(33:12) Lakestreet Dive: “You Go Down Smooth”

(35:41) Black Sabbath: “Turn Up The Night”

(37:19) Simple Minds: “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”

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