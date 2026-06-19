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Songs for any road trip

WSHU | By Robin Hilton,
Stephen ThompsonLars Gotrich
Published June 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Robin Hilton
/
NPR

It’s the season of road trips — and nothing goes better with those long and winding roads than music. This week we share our picks for the perfect playlist, breakdown what works best when, and consider some ground rules — does the driver always have the final say?

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Featured artists and songs:

(00:00) Eric Burdon and War: “Spill the Wine”
(03:09) Stromae: “Santé”
(04:57) Broadway Cast: “Alexander Hamilton”
(07:53) Joe Iconis / Broadway Cast: “Michael in the Bathroom”
(10:14) Abiotic: “Vermosapien”
(12:02) Wipers: “Mystery”
(13:36) Steely Dan: “My Old School”
(17:28) Tunde Olaniran: “Namesake”
(19:54) Shania Twain: “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!”
(22:37) Pat Travers: “Amgwanna Kick Booty”
(26:27) Anthrax & Public Enemy: “Bring The Noise”
(27:49) Unwed Sailor: “Monster Collecting”
(29:46) The Allman Brothers Band: “Midnight Rider” and “Southbound”
(33:12) Lakestreet Dive: “You Go Down Smooth”
(35:41) Black Sabbath: “Turn Up The Night”
(37:19) Simple Minds: “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”

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Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich