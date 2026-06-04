Sting talks about the comeback tour of his musical, 'The Last Ship'

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Sting has reached the level of rock star status where he really needs no introduction, from his time as the frontman of The Police...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE")

THE POLICE: (Singing) Every breath you take and every move you make, every bond you break, every step you take, I'll be watching you.

FADEL: ...To his solo career.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DESERT ROSE")

STING: (Singing) This desert rose - ya leil, ya leil - whose shadow bears the secret promise.

FADEL: And when he walked into NPR's New York bureau, another one of his classics popped into my head.

When you're in New York, do people sing to you - (singing) I'm an alien.

STING: (Singing) Roxanne.

FADEL: No. (Singing) I'm an alien. I'm a legal alien. I'm an Englishman in New York.

STING: Only Shaggy does that.

FADEL: Only Shaggy does that.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENGLISHMAN IN NEW YORK")

STING: (Singing) I'm a legal alien. I'm an Englishman in New York.

FADEL: But instead of talking about another rock album he's putting out, he came to speak about a musical he's been perfecting for years - "The Last Ship." Right now he's touring it around the world. And next week it goes to New York, the first musical to be staged at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BALLAD OF THE GREAT EASTERN")

STING: (As Jackie White, singing) The ship was launched upon the tide, and all the townsfolk cheered.

FADEL: Sting stars as the foreman trying to rally his workers to build one last ship before everything shuts down.

STING: I began this idea in 1990 when I went to visit my parents, who were both dying in their late 50s in the same year that the shipyard was closing down. The death of the industry which had sustained that community and the death of my parents seemed to be inextricably linked. And I'm still mourning them, but hopefully telling an uplifting story from that tragedy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "O'BRIEN'S HYMN")

STING: (As Jackie White, singing) What dreams may come as he lies sleeping?

FADEL: What inspired it?

STING: My earliest memories of seeing a giant ship blocking the sun at the end of the street, thousands of men and women walking to work every morning in this dark, frightening, noisy, hellish place. And I would think as a kid, is this my destiny? My grandfather had been a shipwright. My father was a lathe worker. And so I did everything in my power to escape this life - got a scholarship for a school where they taught me Latin and history and philosophy. And they tried to make me a gentleman, but that was only half successful. But then I became a successful international musician almost...

FADEL: I mean, you're a rock star.

STING: All right. I'm a rock star. But at one point in my life, I thought, you know, I owe a massive amount to the environment, to the...

FADEL: Yeah.

STING: ...Surreal industrial environment I was brought up in. And I realized that what happened to my community after deindustrialization in the '80s was a tragedy that was not just for my town, but it was for a whole host of other communities all around the world.

FADEL: Yeah.

STING: I feel I'm ideally suited to tell this story because I'm of that community and yet outside of it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DEAD MAN'S BOOTS")

STING: (As Jackie White, singing) You see these work boots in my hands? They'll probably fit you now, my son. Take them. They're a gift from me. Why don't you try them on?

FADEL: "Dead Man's Boots." That song - it's a 15-year-old inheriting - right? - boots from his father that are handed down. Talk me through writing that song.

STING: They used to say, it's dead man's boots. Only if somebody dies will you get a job. There's something autobiographical about it because my father was in the Army at the end of the war. And when I got a scholarship to go to a grammar school, he wanted me to go to a technical school where I could learn something that he understood - you know, metalwork, carpentry, technical drawing, even. I was going to learn Latin. And he said, son, are you going to be a priest? What do you want to speak...

FADEL: (Laughter).

STING: ...Latin for? I wanted something more from life than what was being offered...

FADEL: Yeah.

STING: ...To me.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHIPYARD")

STING: (As Jackie White, singing) But we don't know what we'll do if the yard gets sold, for the only life I've known is in the shipyard.

FADEL: "Shipyard" - this idea of backbreaking work, making something out of nothing and then dying. Would you say this is - sort of sums up the essence of the show?

STING: You know, I didn't want to overromanticize the shipbuilding because they worked with asbestos and with toxic chemicals. And at the same time, they could look back on something that they'd built with their hands, and the pride in the whole community for those ships that they built was palpable.

FADEL: Yeah.

STING: And when they were launched, which was a big, big occasion, it feels like the end of the world. We reproduce that in the show. We launch a ship at the end of the show.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE LAST SHIP")

STING: (As Jackie White, singing) And the last ship sails.

FADEL: This isn't the first time this has been in New York. It did open, or a version of it opened...

STING: Yeah.

FADEL: ...Twelve years ago. Didn't have a long run.

STING: No.

FADEL: Mixed reviews. Some people would say flop at the time.

STING: That's a complete misnomer, you know? I never conflate commercial success or failure...

FADEL: Yeah.

STING: ...With excellence or inefficiency, you know?

FADEL: Yeah.

STING: And it takes a while for a play to find its audience, to find its voice, to find itself.

FADEL: But do you think it has found its groove now? I mean...

STING: I do. I think it's - it gets better every time we perform it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHIP OF STATE (FEAT. RENEE FLEMING)")

UNIDENTIFIED ENSEMBLE: (As characters, singing) Parts of the industrial economy will simply have to go.

RENEE FLEMING: (As character, singing) You may deny it is not so.

FADEL: I guess it's kind of literal and symbolic. Like, would this play, in some ways, be the ship of your childhood?

STING: It's the ship of my childhood. It's the ship of my life. And, you know, there are so many parallels between building a ship and building a play. There are so many crafts and skills involved working in unison together, all having to point the ship in the right direction. I seem to be the captain of the ship now, and I'm very happy to be trying to point it in the right direction - up.

FADEL: Sting, what a pleasure. Thank you so much for coming into the studios to talk to me.

STING: Thanks for listening. Please come to the show.

FADEL: The show he's inviting you to is "The Last Ship" at New York's Metropolitan Opera. It runs June 9 through 14.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AUGUST WINDS")

STING: (As Jackie White, singing) The fishing boats set out upon the sea. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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