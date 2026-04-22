© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Rage Against the Machine's 'Evil Empire' unified the masses

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published April 22, 2026 at 6:07 AM EDT
courtesy of the artist

In 1996, Rage Against the Machine released their album Evil Empire, and as World Cafe correspondent John Morrison says, it was a unifying moment.

"Everybody in all the, like, little cliques in my school as a kid liked this record," he says. "Punks liked it. Hip-hop kids liked it. Metalheads liked it. And I think that is one of the most inspired, quintessential mainstream rock records of the '90s."

Today on The Culture Corner, Morrison digs into that album as it turns 30 years old. We talk about why it had such broad appeal, and why it still feels just as vital and as it did when it came out three decades ago.

Featured Songs

  • "Revolver"
  • "Down Rodeo"
  • "Bulls on Parade"
  • "Year of tha Boomerang"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
Tags
Music World Cafe
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod