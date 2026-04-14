Mariachi music and punk rock have more in common than you might think

For about 5 years, The Bronx was a punk rock band. Then, they started making mariachi music as Mariachi El Bronx.

Since then, they've split their time between both projects. Today, frontman Matt Caughthran talks about El Bronx's new album, Mariachi El Bronx (IV), and what performing traditional Mexican music has taught him. Plus, Mariachi El Bronx performs live.

Set List

"Fools Gold"

"Into The Afterlife"

"El Borracho"

"The Takers"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.