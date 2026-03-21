Women composers across the centuries

In a month that celebrates women, we still find their music woefully absent from our concert halls. Meanwhile, try this playlist of astonishing pieces by female composers from across space and time. From Peni Candra Rini, Olga Neuwirth and Missy Mazzoli, to Germaine Tailleferre, Clara Schumann and Hildegard von Bingen.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1,000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.