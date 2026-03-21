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Women composers across the centuries

WSHU | By Tom Huizenga
Published March 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider has just released her first album or orchestral works.
courtesy of the artist
Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider has just released her first album or orchestral works.

In a month that celebrates women, we still find their music woefully absent from our concert halls. Meanwhile, try this playlist of astonishing pieces by female composers from across space and time. From Peni Candra Rini, Olga Neuwirth and Missy Mazzoli, to Germaine Tailleferre, Clara Schumann and Hildegard von Bingen.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1,000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.
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Music Women's History Month
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga