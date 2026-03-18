Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, and more of the week’s best songs

We check back in with our running list of the best songs of the week, including Olivia Rodrigo's cover of The Magnetic Fields classic "The Book of Love," Noah Kahan's anthemic new single "Porch Light," one of Aldous Harding's boldest songs to date and more.

NPR Music's Dora Levite joins host Robin Hilton.

(00:00) Intro

(01:29) Noah Kahan: "Porch Light" from The Great Divide

(09:09) Olivia Rodrigo: "The Book of Love" from Help (2)

(16:48) Ages and Ages: "Feel Amazing" from Fine Thanks and You

(24:30) Aldous Harding: "One Stop" from Train on the Island

(31:23) Ryan Lott: "Discontent" from Marathon

(38:20) underscores: "Tell Me (U Want It)" from U

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org