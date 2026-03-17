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50 years into his career, Vince Gill feels at the top of his game

WSHU | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published March 17, 2026 at 7:50 AM EDT
David McClister/Courtesy of the artist

It was back in 1994 when Vince Gill touched the stratosphere with "Go Rest High on That Mountain," but that was just one moment in a remarkable career that now spans 50 years, from his early days in the soft-rock band Pure Prairie League to taking his place as one of country music's most beloved elder statesmen.

This is where most artists might pump the brakes, maybe do a farewell tour, release a retrospective or, you know, just chill.

But in Gill's eyes, he's never been better — as a songwriter or a performer. Having stockpiled more than 100 songs in the last few years, he's releasing a new EP every month for a year. The project is called 50 Years From Home.

The EPs showcase many sides of Gill's storied career, from slow burners to heartfelt balladry. Today, the Country Music Hall of Famer shares how he's made himself a better songwriter over the years and reflects on the rise of AI in country music.

Featured Songs

  • "Hill People"
  • "I Hope Everybody Lives To Be A Hundred"
  • "Brown's Diner Bar"
  • "March On March On"
  • "Secondhand Smoke"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.
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Music World Cafe
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
See stories by Miguel Perez