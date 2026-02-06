John P. Kee & New Life: Tiny Desk Concert

The joining together of voices is a sacred act in the Black Christian church; Pastor John P. Kee 's music is key to understanding that act in gospel music. During this Tiny Desk, the gospel music essentials of call and response, modulation, articulated phrasing, choir section solos and full-throated singing are expertly on display. Whether solo or with a choir, Pastor Kee's powerful voice and praise-forward songwriting have remained at the forefront of his music ministry for nearly 40 years.

Performing here with a four-piece band and a seven-person choir, Pastor Kee's set journeys through both his traditional and contemporary gospel output. "I Believe" and "Lily in the Valley" transform the Tiny Desk into an old, wood-floored country church. "Life & Favor" and "Standing in the Need" aren't just notes and melodies — the testimony inspires. The uptempo "Oh How Wondrous" and "Mighty God" joyfully proclaim, with reverence, the power of God. Prepare your spirit to be filled and get your hands ready to clap.

SET LIST

"Jesus is Real"

"Life & Favor"

"Oh How Wondrous"

"Stand!"

"I Believe"

"Lily in the Valley"

"Clap Your Hands"

"Standing in the Need"

"Mighty God"

MUSICIANS

Pastor John P. Kee: vocals, keys

Leeland Thompson: guitar, music director

Dominique Britt: keys

Josiah Farrar: bass

Christopher Darden: drums

Jeanette Taylor: background vocals

John P. Kee III: background vocals

Tianna Roberts: background vocals

Shawna Dominique Harris: background vocals

Tallie Rogers: background vocals

Dell Kee: background vocals

Zakeya Stewart: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM