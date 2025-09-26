'I don't feel like getting up': Spinal Tap gets real about rocking into your 70s

There is perhaps no band in the history of rock and roll as influential, legendary or loud as Spinal Tap.

Singer and guitarist David St. Hubbins, guitarist Nigel Tufnel and bassist Derek Smalls became household names in 1984, with the release of the documentary This Is Spinal Tap, which followed the band as they toured to promote their controversial album, Smell The Glove.

Now, they're back with a new film. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues chronicles the band reuniting for one final contractually obligated show.

Today, David St. Hubbins and Nigel Tufnel — who, by the way, bear absolutely, zero relation to famed comedians Michael McKean and Christopher Guest — join World Cafe to talk about getting the band back together and the surprising ways rocking in your 70s is actually easier.

"Now, you sit down to write a song and you say, 'Well, I don't feel like getting up. I might as well finish,' " St. Hubbins says.

Plus, St. Hubbins and Tuf what they really think about "Cups and Cakes" collaborator Paul McCartney.

"No one is saying he's not a good songwriter," St. Hubbins says. "He's really a decent songwriter, but he had all this advice — and it was not asked for by me. It put me out a bit."

Featured Songs

"Big Bottom"

"Rockin' In The Urn"

"Cups and Cakes"

"(Listen to the) Flower People"

"Stonehenge"



This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.