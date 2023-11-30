© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - BLKBOK 9

WSHU
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
from Juneteenth Festival, at Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, U.S.A. on June 17, 2021. Photo: All-Pro Reels | Joe Glorioso
Joe Glorioso/Photo: All-Pro Reels | Joe Glori
/
All-Pro Reels Photography
from Juneteenth Festival, at Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, U.S.A. on June 17, 2021. Photo: All-Pro Reels | Joe Glorioso

Charles Wilson III is a composer and pianist who goes by BLKBOK professionally. The New York Times described him as "Bach in his left hand, Debussy in his right." When you hear today's Beautiful Music, you'll understand why. These are two of BLKBOK's compositions on his second album, BLKBOK 9.

He calls the album, " ... a tribute to the bravery, gallantry, and undaunting fortitude of the “Little Rock 9” , a moment in American history where integration and equality were mandated by the US government. In essence this album is a statement of Universal Love and togetherness for all." These are two selections from 9 -- NO DAYS OFF IN F MINOR and TODDLERS DON'T CARE ABOUT RACE.

You can also use this link to learn more about this extraordinary, gifted human.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Related Content
  • from Juneteenth Festival, at Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, U.S.A. on June 17, 2021. Photo: All-Pro Reels | Joe Glorioso
    Music
    Beautiful Music NOW - BLKBOK
    Suzanne Bona
    BLKBOK is an innovative and talented musician. The Detroit native grew up in a music-filled house and by age 8, he was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. BLKBOK describes himself as, "ARTIST / COMPOSER / LOVER OF HUMANS." Today's Beautiful Music features BLKBOK's captivating fusion of classical music with pop, hip hop, and other genres.