Beautiful Music NOW - BLKBOK 9

Charles Wilson III is a composer and pianist who goes by BLKBOK professionally. The New York Times described him as "Bach in his left hand, Debussy in his right." When you hear today's Beautiful Music, you'll understand why. These are two of BLKBOK's compositions on his second album, BLKBOK 9.

He calls the album, " ... a tribute to the bravery, gallantry, and undaunting fortitude of the “Little Rock 9” , a moment in American history where integration and equality were mandated by the US government. In essence this album is a statement of Universal Love and togetherness for all." These are two selections from 9 -- NO DAYS OFF IN F MINOR and TODDLERS DON'T CARE ABOUT RACE.

