Beautiful Music NOW - BLKBOK

A Sunday Baroque listener recently told me about an innovative and talented musician called BLKBOK. The Detroit native grew up in a music-filled house and by age 8, he was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. BLKBOK describes himself as, "ARTIST / COMPOSER / LOVER OF HUMANS." Today's Beautiful Music features BLKBOK's captivating fusion of classical music with pop, hip hop, and other genres. This performance -- Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK -- is from August 2021.

You can also use the links below to learn more about BLKBOK from his website, and from a Today Show feature about him.

https://www.blkbok.com/about