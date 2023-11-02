© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - BLKBOK

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
from Juneteenth Festival, at Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, U.S.A. on June 17, 2021. Photo: All-Pro Reels | Joe Glorioso
Joe Glorioso/Photo: All-Pro Reels | Joe Glori
/
All-Pro Reels Photography
from Juneteenth Festival, at Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD, U.S.A. on June 17, 2021. Photo: All-Pro Reels | Joe Glorioso

A Sunday Baroque listener recently told me about an innovative and talented musician called BLKBOK. The Detroit native grew up in a music-filled house and by age 8, he was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. BLKBOK describes himself as, "ARTIST / COMPOSER / LOVER OF HUMANS." Today's Beautiful Music features BLKBOK's captivating fusion of classical music with pop, hip hop, and other genres. This performance -- Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK -- is from August 2021.

You can also use the links below to learn more about BLKBOK from his website, and from a Today Show feature about him.

https://www.blkbok.com/about
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona