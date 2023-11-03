© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Randall Goosby

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Kaupo Kikkas
Violinist Randall Goosby

Prepare for a brief but breathtaking musical experience! Violinist Randall Goosby began violin studies at age 7 and made his solo debut with the Jacksonville (FL) Symphony at 9. At the age of 13, Randall was the youngest participant ever to win the Sphinx Concerto Competition. Now a seasoned pro of 27 (!) Randall Goosby released his debut solo album ROOTS, and he and pianist Zhu Wang perform this piece by Florence Price -- ADORATION -- as today's Beautiful Music. It is perfect for a moment of rest and reflection.
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona