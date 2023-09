Bolivian Criollo musician Blas Tardío de Guzmán was born in 1694 in Tomina, Bolivia and lived until 1762. As a church musician he worked as the chapelmaster of the Cathedral of Sucre, (formerly known as La Plata.) Today's Beautiful Music is ALARMA, ALARMA AFECTOS by Blas Tardío de Guzmán. It's a type of composition called a villancico.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.