Electric bikes and scooters are popular Christmas gifts for kids, but they’ve also led to a drastic increase in hospital visits.

Hospital studies nationwide show a drastic increase in Emergency Room visits for children in e-bike-related incidents in the past year and a half. A March report from Stony Brook Children's Hospital revealed a staggering 900% increase in emergency visits related to electric micromobility devices over a two-year period. Cases range from traumatic brain injury to death.

At a Nov. 17 press conference, New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt warned parents to cross this gift off the shopping list as the holidays approach.

“These devices, they're not toys. Even though your kids may be begging for them for a holiday gift coming up, or their birthday, please, if they are under 16, do not purchase these for them,” Jackstadt said.

A large contributor to the injuries is the top speeds these devices can reach.

Standard e-scooters and e-bikes can reach up to 25 mph. Fatality risk in car crashes begins around 30mph. In most cases, riders are crashing into other vehicles rather than pedestrians.

Jackstadt urged all riders to familiarize themselves with their device and the rules of the road, among other safety measures.

“Put on that helmet. It can make the difference between life and death,” he said.

It is illegal in the state for kids under 16 to operate these vehicles at all, yet they remain a popular way for young New Yorkers to get around.