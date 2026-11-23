The long-term health effects on victims of 9/11 and the importance of keeping that tragic day alive in history were the topics at Stony Brook University’s “9/11: From Event to Legacy,” commemorating the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

Dr. Benjamin J. Luft, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University and historian Nancy Tomes, Distinguished Professor of History at Stony Brook University, led last Thursday’s lecture.

Luft presented first, focusing on the long-term health effects 9/11 had on victims and their families, both physically and mentally.

Steven Ospina Delgado / WSHU Dr. Benjamin Luft is giving a presentation about the health effects of 9/11.

He presented his research and revealed the effects of 9/11 extended beyond respiratory illnesses and cancers. The terror attacks are potentially linked to long-term cognitive problems, such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), memory loss due to early-onset dementia and issues in biological aging.

“The biological abnormalities are embedded… That basically has become part of their being; it’s like a disease,” Luft said.

New research shows more people have died after the attacks than on the day of them. This is due to illnesses people contracted due to the dust and toxic chemicals.

“[People] came with symptoms, memories, uncertainty, family concerns and changes in what they could do from day to day,” Luft said. “Their experiences helped reveal which questions mattered, and where our understanding was incomplete.”

In recent years, organizations such as the World Trade Center Health Program have expanded into researching long-term effects of the Sep. 11 attacks. The reception has been positive. More 9/11 survivors are applying for victim compensation than a few years ago.

However, Luft reinforced the idea that scientific research won’t be the only way to mitigate the effects of 9/11.

“A biomarker cannot describe what a family has carried, how a person has adapted, or what has been lost or preserved in everyday life,” he said. “Scientific measurement is essential, but it does not replace listening.”

Steven Ospina Delgado / WSHU Nancy Tomes is giving a presentation on the untold history of 9/11.

In her presentation, Professor Tomes broadened the scope and spoke about the different ways people experienced 9/11. She drew from conversations she had with her ethnically diverse undergraduate students and spoke about the increase in surveillance and security in airports.

She described the way schools teach 9/11 as haphazard.

“There's little opportunity to talk about the deeper origins of the attack,” she said. “One of our [teachers] recalled mentioning to his Stony Brook student, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and he had no idea what it was ... It's not hard to imagine that that same student might find it difficult to connect with a veteran in his classroom.”

Tomes stressed the importance of keeping 9/11’s history alive through anecdotes of those affected.

“Now is the time to have meaningful, intergenerational conversations about 9/11, while enough of us are still alive who were there to pass that on to those who were not,” she said.

The event ended with a conversation between Luft and Tomes. His extensive medical knowledge and her historical insight raised the important question about what needs to be done to keep 9/11’s history and victims heard.

“The event ended, but its consequences did not,” Luft said. “What will remain when the witnesses are gone?”

Steven Ospina Delgado is a reporter with the SBU Media Group, part of the working newsroom program at Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism, which connects students with local media.