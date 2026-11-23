Alexis Murray Turtle crossing

Alexis Murray was driving a different route to her daughter's summer camp when she noticed a turtle on the road. She called her grandfather and once he arrived to help, they realized the shell was cracked open on the back.

They took the injured turtle to the vet bit it didn’t survive. “I started going out there every day since I was right down the street and some days it was like three, four, five and they were all dead,” Murray said. “And then I sat out there in a lawn chair for hours.”

Since September, Murray said, speeding cars have struck roughly 40 turtles crossing Smithtown Blvd. in Lake Ronkonkoma. Murray, environmental advocates and concerned residents have photographed the hit turtles whenever seen. At the Lake Ronkonkoma Advisory Board meeting yesterday, they requested something be done to stop the turtle deaths.

John Turner, of Seatuck Environmental Association, and Murray said a tunnel to help protect the reptiles would cost about $35,000 to $40,000 to implement. Murray explained that there is scrap material and volunteers willing to put up a wildlife exclusion fence that would control the turtles’ movement across the road as a temporary solution.

But Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy addressed that some people are claiming there are no turtles. “I had a man scream out his car window, ‘I’ve been living here 52 years and there’s no turtles,’” she said.

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However, Dr. Anna Thonis, who gave a presentation on turtles and their habits, said, “Who is going to make up that they’ve seen turtles getting hit? It’s like a really weird thing to do.”

Kennedy also told the roughly 40 people in attendance that photos sent of turtles hit need to have the metadata to prove they were hit crossing Smithtown Blvd. But Murray said she has extracted the metadata from all the photos and organized the information in a Google Sheet which she plans to share with the council.

Carolyn Reynolds attended the meeting and spoke out of personal passion and concern for the turtles. She brought turtle shells to show how small the reptiles can get, which she suggested is why some people have never seen turtles crossing before.

“Caring about wildlife should never be polarizing,” Reynolds said. “It should actually bring us together.”

Erin Wetterhahn is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.