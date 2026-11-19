For over a decade, Suffolk County has used ShotSpotter, created by SoundThinking, as its gunshot detection system. Now, plans to switch to the controversial company Flock Safety have been temporarily put on hold.

Flock Safety’s license plate reader cameras are already increasingly present in the county, with nearly 200 cameras deployed. This has drawn increased pushback over mass surveillance concerns. Suffolk County’s new contract with Flock’s gun detection system is no different.

Acoustic Gunshot Detection Systems use networks of microphones and sensors to automatically alert authorities to the sound of gunfire in real time. Flock Safety primarily relies on its AI detectors that work in tandem with its cameras.

Jed Painter, general counsel of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, negotiated the deal. The Request for Approval Waiver Committee then approved it in a 3-0 vote, which approves requests for contracts that bypass the traditional competitive purchasing process.

That’s frustrated some Suffolk County lawmakers.

“It kind of starts in one place and heads to another place without public involvement in the discussion [and] without legislative involvement in the discussion,” said Suffolk County Leg. Greg Doroski (D-Riverhead), a prominent critic of the county’s decision to switch to Flock for gunshot detection.

“There's this slippery slope to more and more of a mass surveillance state,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County Executive’s office defended the waiver committee process, noting it includes a representative from the legislature and that the final decision is out of the county executive’s hands.

While serving as a Southold Town Councilman, Doroski backed the initial rollout of Flock Safety’s license plate reader technology. Doroski joined a unanimous Town Board in accepting eight readers provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, then voted to add three more using state grant funds.

“I was on the town board in Southold in 2022 when we actually signed the original contract to bring Flock in, and at the time we were told it would be used by our local police department to track people coming into and out of town, and that was it,” he said.

Now, Doroski said he worries that Flock’s technology could go well beyond this initial purpose. Others echo his concerns, especially about who controls access to the data collected and how to prevent the technology from sweeping up information from regular residents.

During a Suffolk County Legislature public safety committee meeting in October, lawmakers grilled representatives from Flock Safety about the future implications of their technology.

“I don’t trust a company that’s a private company that makes money off what they do, and takes that data,” said Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Anthony Piccirillo (R-Holbrook). “I have serious questions about that: where the data goes and what the end user can do with that data.”

At the same meeting, Suffolk County Chief Assistant District Attorney Allen Bode said the technology helps keep both police and the public safe and helps solve crimes faster.

“There's a crime first, and then this technology and other technologies are used to try and solve that crime. What's not happening is the other way around. Police are not sitting looking at camera footage,” Bode said.

Police agencies could bring surveillance technologies together in centralized crime centers, according to Kim Przeszlowski, professor of Criminal Justice at Quinnipiac University. She explained this during a briefing held by SciLine, a nonprofit service based at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“They’re essentially centralized hubs that house all different forms of technology,” Przeszlowski said. “Facial recognition software, different types of databases, gunshot detection systems, you name it. Anything that would be useful for an investigation.”

Suffolk County’s contract has been put on hold for undisclosed reasons and Doroski said it was difficult to get an explanation.

“When it came to the delay, we couldn't get a straight answer on why was it delayed,” he said. “When I spoke to Flock, they had a very very simple answer that makes sense to me: within the police district, there's five different towns. They all have their own zoning regulations and their own processes.”

When asked about the state of the new Flock contract, a spokesperson for the Suffolk County Police Department said they amended the existing SpotShotter deal.

“To ensure continuous public safety and avoid a lapse in coverage, the department sought to amend its contract with SoundThinking due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the acquisition and implementation of a new system,” they said. “Extending services with SoundThinking will prevent any operational disruption and ensure the department can continue to meet its public safety needs.”

Questions about transparency extend beyond Flock’s technology. Doroski said the questions surrounding the contract point to a broader challenge. With the rise of companies like Flock Safety, he said the public and its elected representatives need assurance they can keep up with the scope of surveillance technology.

“The only guard against it is having an informed public, having informed legislators,” he said.

The contract with Flock Safety is still on hold.