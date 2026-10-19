'No Kings' reaches Port Jefferson Station as protesters emphasize the power of voting

As thousands of No Kings protesters took to the streets across the United States and Long Island on Saturday, protesters gathered in Port Jefferson Station to oppose President Donald Trump’s administration and emphasize the importance of voting ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Kevin Wigand

The No Kings movement emerged in 2025 in opposition to Trump’s administration and what organizers describe as an expansion of presidential authority.

Saturday’s protests continued those themes while placing particular emphasis on voter participation ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The local rally brought together protesters from surrounding communities, including Middle Island and Ridge, reflecting how national political movements can extend into suburban neighborhoods.

For many participants, the demonstration offered a chance to voice their political concerns and encourage Americans to get more involved in the democratic process.

Elizabeth McFadden of Middle Island emphasized the importance of participating in the upcoming elections.

“Protect your vote, take advantage of the opportunity to vote early,” McFadden said.

Early voting was a recurring message at the demonstration, with participants encouraging Americans to use their ballots to influence the country’s political future.

Shane Goldberg of Ridge also stressed the importance of voting and protecting the public’s ability to influence government decisions.

Kevin Wigand

“That’s what this protest is about, because we want to make sure people maintain their power and use the power of the vote,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg expressed concerns about challenges to election results and the possibility that voters could become discouraged from participating in elections.

The demonstration was part of a broader national effort to turn political activism into civic participation as the midterm elections approach.

Although the No Kings movement has largely focused on opposing the Trump administration, Saturday's events also highlighted the role ordinary citizens play in shaping the country’s political direction.

The gathering in Port Jefferson Station showed how nationwide demonstrations can reach smaller Long Island communities, connecting local residents to political issues debated across the country.

With Election Day approaching, protesters emphasized that participation in democracy extends beyond attending rallies and demonstrations.

For McFadden Goldberg and others gathered Saturday, the message centered on the importance of voting to make their voices heard.

Kevin Wigand is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.