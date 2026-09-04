NY bill would restore bail for certain crimes involving minors

New York Sen. Dean Murray (R-C, East Patchogue) has introduced a bill ( S.10679 ) to reestablish bail laws for crimes that involve children under 18. Officials who support the move said the current rules are too lenient.

In 2019, the state eliminated money bail and pretrial detention for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony cases. These reforms ban judges from setting cash bail or sending the accused to jail.

But last year a dozen middle schoolers were hospitalized after being sold weed gummies. When the suspected dealer was caught and later released under existing laws, he tried to flee the country.

The incident stirred up controversy over the new laws, prompting Murray to introduce his bail reform bill.

“They are failing,” Murray said about the current bail laws at a news conference in August. “We have more victims than we’ve ever had before. That must stop. That’s what this legislation is designed to help do. But we need more than just this piece. We need a whole reform of our criminal justice system.”

Murrary was joined by multiple state officials, including New York State Assemblyman Joseph DeStefano (R-Medford), who co-sponsored the bill.

“Our first responsibility is to protect our children. When a crime causes physical, psychological or emotional harm to a child, a judge should have every reasonable tool available to protect that child and the community,” DeStefano said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney also joined the calls for reform.

“Our bail laws were passed in 2019, and they were passed on a lie. And that lie was that these laws would help to keep us safer,” Tierney said.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the Senate Rules Committee.