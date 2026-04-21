Garbarino-backed bill would cover IVF treatment for military families

Bipartisanship is hard to come by nowadays, but there is one thing most Americans can agree on–taking care of our military families and their desire to have children. In a newly introduced bill titled the Bipartisan IVF for Military Families Act, Republicans and Democrats have come together to advocate for in vitro fertilization coverage for our active-duty military.

Research on infertility and access to fertility care in the U.S. is limited, and even more so within the military community. Still, available data suggest the issue may be more common among service members than in the general population. A 2020 survey by the Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN), which included 799 female service members and veterans, found that 37% reported experiencing infertility–more than three times the national average. While the survey was not nationally representative, it highlights growing concern as the number of women in the military continues to rise.

Additional data from a 2022 Department of Defense Women’s Reproductive Health Survey found that 15.2% of active-duty servicewomen were unable to become pregnant after trying for 12 months. The survey also reported that 12% of active-duty servicewomen had unmet needs for fertility care after joining the military.

Passing the Bipartisan IVF for Military Families Act would allow active duty military and their dependents [spouses] to have IVF treatment covered by TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select. This would be a huge breakthrough, as IVF treatment is currently not covered through TRICARE.

Representative Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) is a co-sponsor of this bill. “Our service members make extraordinary sacrifices to defend this country, and that includes challenges that often go unseen. Infertility is a real issue for many in uniform,” he said in a statement. “No one should have to choose between serving their country and starting a family. Right now, many federal employees have access to IVF coverage, but too many of our service members and military families do not. That gap doesn’t reflect our commitment to those who serve,” he continued.

The Bipartisan IVF for Military Families Act could significantly reduce the financial burden on active-duty service members, largely because IVF is incredibly expensive when paid out of pocket.

In the United States, an average single IVF cycle typically costs between $12,000 and $20,000, with total costs rising from $15,000-$30,000 or more once medications and additional procedures are included, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Medications alone can add $3,000 to $7,000 per cycle, and many patients require multiple cycles to achieve a successful pregnancy.

If IVF were covered, military families could save tens of thousands of dollars and by shifting IVF into a covered benefit, the bill would make fertility care far more accessible and financially attainable for active-duty military families.

When asked why Representative Garbarino chose to co-sponsor this bill, in a statement, he said, “This bipartisan legislation would give military families the same opportunity to build a family as the people they protect every day. I was proud to support this effort because taking care of our service members has always been a priority.”

Isabella Simone is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.