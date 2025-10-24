Long Island aquaculture businesses receive $4 million boost

Seventeen Long Island aquaculture businesses have received more than $4 million in state grants to upgrade their fishing equipment and infrastructure.

The funding comes from a New York state program aimed at strengthening so-called “blue food” industries — such as seafood and shellfishing — to create sustainable, local food sources.

Richard Ball, commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, visited Hampton Oyster Company in New Suffolk this week to announce the grants.

“Long Island has such a significant history. It’s rooted in agriculture — with shellfish, with hatchery operations,” Ball said.

Eric Koepele, president of the Long Island Oyster Growers Association, joined state officials and grant recipients at the event. He said the funding will have a ripple effect across the island’s economy.

“There’s the obvious benefit of the economy when we grow the oyster industry here on the island,” Koepele said. “If we continue on our current track, in 10 years, we’ll harvest 100 million oysters from the waters around Long Island. That’s $200 million in economic impact.”Koepele added that oysters also play an important environmental role — acting as natural filters that remove harmful nitrogen from local waterways.

Officials say the grants can be used to modernize infrastructure and increase production capacity. More funding rounds are expected in the future.