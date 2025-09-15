© 2025 WSHU
Osprey population on Long Island’s East End remains healthy, according to survey

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone,
Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
Osprey flys over Jones Beach State Park — Wantagh, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Osprey flys over Jones Beach State Park — Wantagh, N.Y.

The osprey population on Long Island’s East End remains healthy. That's according to a triennial survey by Group for the East End, a nonprofit promoting environmental conservation on the North and South Forks.

Staff and volunteers monitored about 500 nests across the five East End towns. They documented 385 active pairs, a nine percent increase from the last survey in 2022.

"The osprey has sort of become an emblem of the East End of Long Island", said Jennifer Skilbred with Group for the East End.

Osprey near Hempstead Bay — Town of Hempstead, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Osprey near Hempstead Bay — Town of Hempstead, N.Y.

She said because the raptors are so visible nesting in tall, unobstructed platforms, they are the first window into wildlife for many residents.

“You can see them nesting near beaches, on the side of roadways, and you can sort of watch them build the nest, sit on the eggs, feed the young," Skilbred said. "You can really see their life in action, so it’s an exciting way to feel closer to wildlife.” 

Group for the East End has been monitoring osprey for more than 30 years, but formal surveys are now every three years because numbers have been so robust.

Skilbred said long-term data helps track changes in the region's aquatic ecosystem.

“Osprey rely almost entirely on fish for their diet, so they really need a healthy coastal waterway. Scientifically, it’s super interesting to pay attention to them, which gives us information about the health of our local waterways.” 

Osprey nesting platform at Long Island's Marine Nature Study Area — Oceanside, N.Y.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Osprey nesting platform at Long Island's Marine Nature Study Area — Oceanside, N.Y.

Active nests this summer produced 386 fledgling chicks, meaning they survived to the point where they could fly. That’s a 24% dip from 2022, but Skilbred says it’s still a great number. It could be because of extreme weather events, or the area’s growing bald eagle population — sometimes known to prey on osprey eggs.

DDT, a pesticide linked to kidney and liver failure in animals, had decimated the osprey population back before the U.S. banned its use in 1972, according to the New York state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials credit the comeback to public awareness campaigns, a partnership with PSEG Long Island to keep the birds away from utility poles, and an increase in bunker fish — one of the osprey’s favorite foods.
Tags
Long Island News OspreysEast EndBirds
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio serves as the Long Island Bureau Chief for WSHU.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio
