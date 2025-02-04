10 Nassau County detectives sworn in as ICE agents

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the Nassau County Police Department will help federal ICE agents carry out targeted operations against lawbreakers who are here without documentation.

Officials said 10 Nassau County police detectives have been sworn in as ICE agents to work alongside ICE and arrest undocumented immigrants who are wanted for a crime. They’ll detain them temporarily until ICE takes custody.

"I want to stress that this program is about illegal migrants who have committed crimes," Blakeman said at a news conference Tuesday. "This isn't about raids. This is targeted enforcement of our laws based here in the state of New York, people who have committed crimes here and have violated federal laws by being in the United States illegally."

Nassau County Police Commissioner Pat Ryder said the 10 detectives are allowed to ask for immigration status when they’re investigating a crime.

“If we make an arrest and I'm going to let somebody out on an appearance ticket because of 'no bail' at my station house, I will be notifying ICE that this person is here undocumented and that they will be able to come and pick that individual up," Ryder said. "If that individual...is unavailable, we will use the 10 cross-designated detectives who are task force members to go and then bring those people to the jail where they will be held on the ICE detainer."

The New York Civil Liberties Union called the decision dangerous and warned it would undermine public safety.

"Most New York counties do not partner with ICE for a reason," Susan Gottehrer, NYCLU's Nassau County Regional Director, said. "When local law enforcement acts like ICE agents, they take on ICE's reputation and sow deep distrust within the community. Immigrants become scared to speak to local police and under-report crimes due to fear of deportation — making it harder for officers to do their jobs and making everyone less safe."