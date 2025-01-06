Long Island officials warn public: No drones in restricted airspace

Suffolk County officials announced tightened security at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach due to so-called unauthorized drone activity in the area amid calls for a federal investigation.

Police are rolling out new drone detection technology to track drones operating near the airport, warning the public to keep drones away from restricted airspace.

“Unauthorized drones can not only disrupt the usual airport functions, but also the military operations that take place here," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said at a news conference Friday. "In addition, drones can be used maliciously, which raises serious concerns about security and potential threats.”

Toulon rattled off dozens of sightings around the airport over the past few weeks.

He said shooting down the drones isn’t an option due to safety concerns, but that he’ll pursue penalties that could result in prison time and hefty fines.

Flying a drone in restricted airspace violates regulations set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration and can come with civil and criminal penalties.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine called for a federal investigation.

"This is a federal responsibility," Romaine said. "I'm asking the FAA to work with the FBI to come out and follow up on each of these drone reports to determine who's behind it and to prosecute where necessary."