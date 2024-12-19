Suffolk County lawmakers approve $6.6 million for Stump Pond, dam reconstruction

Suffolk County lawmakers have approved a measure to begin planning and rebuilding the dam at Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown. It was destroyed during the catastrophic rainstorm last August.

The Legislature unanimously passed a measure to allocate $6.6 million to start plans to restore Stump Pond and rebuild the 60-foot dam. It’s not clear how much a full reconstruction will ultimately cost, but lawmakers said they plan to request state funding.

"This project represents a critical investment in our parks and infrastructure," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said in a statement. "By acting now, we are ensuring our residents' safety and preserving one of our county's most cherished natural spaces."

When the dam collapsed during the August storm, the 100+-acre pond drained into the surrounding streets and flooded the Nissequogue River. Stump Pond was originally built over 200 years ago as part of a grist and sawmill.

Some environmentalists have been against rebuilding and said the area should be allowed to return to its natural state.