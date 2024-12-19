© 2024 WSHU
Suffolk County lawmakers approve $6.6 million for Stump Pond, dam reconstruction

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:21 PM EST
A dam at the Blydenburgh lake in Smithtown burst after heavy rains and flash floods Sunday into Monday.
Office of Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine
/
Flickr
A dam at the Blydenburgh lake in Smithtown burst after heavy rains and flash floods Sunday into Monday.

Suffolk County lawmakers have approved a measure to begin planning and rebuilding the dam at Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown. It was destroyed during the catastrophic rainstorm last August.

The Legislature unanimously passed a measure to allocate $6.6 million to start plans to restore Stump Pond and rebuild the 60-foot dam. It’s not clear how much a full reconstruction will ultimately cost, but lawmakers said they plan to request state funding.

"This project represents a critical investment in our parks and infrastructure," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said in a statement. "By acting now, we are ensuring our residents' safety and preserving one of our county's most cherished natural spaces."

When the dam collapsed during the August storm, the 100+-acre pond drained into the surrounding streets and flooded the Nissequogue River. Stump Pond was originally built over 200 years ago as part of a grist and sawmill.

Some environmentalists have been against rebuilding and said the area should be allowed to return to its natural state.
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
