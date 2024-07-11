© 2024 WSHU
Face masks in Nassau County could become illegal

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 11, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT
Masked protester with "revolution" written on his forehead
Ivan Radic
/
CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Masked protester with "revolution" written on his forehead

Nassau County lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make wearing a face mask in public illegal.

People who wear face masks that conceal their identity would face a misdemeanor charge with a fine of up to $1,000.

Wearing a mask for health or religious reasons and holiday celebrations such as Halloween would be exempt.

Lawmakers who support the bill call it a public safety measure to crack down on hate crimes in the wake of a recent spike in antisemitic violence.

Local governments nationwide have passed similar laws in recent years, which have been sparked by activists wearing masks during public protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said anti-mask laws could threaten lawful demonstrations.
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project.
