Face masks in Nassau County could become illegal

Nassau County lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make wearing a face mask in public illegal.

People who wear face masks that conceal their identity would face a misdemeanor charge with a fine of up to $1,000.

Wearing a mask for health or religious reasons and holiday celebrations such as Halloween would be exempt.

Lawmakers who support the bill call it a public safety measure to crack down on hate crimes in the wake of a recent spike in antisemitic violence.

Local governments nationwide have passed similar laws in recent years, which have been sparked by activists wearing masks during public protests.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said anti-mask laws could threaten lawful demonstrations.