Nassau County tries again to ban trans women from all-women's county sports

A New York state judge had ruled Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman lacked the authority to ban transgender women from playing on women’s sports teams in county facilities. But that’s not stopping the County Legislature from now trying.

Blakeman said he’s confident the Republican-controlled legislature will pass the bill to block transgender women from participating in all-women’s sports.

"This is common sense," Blakeman said at a news conference announcing the bill's introduction. "And I believe that the vast majority of residents of Nassau County are in favor of this action.”

Opponents, including the Long Island-based activist group LGBT Network, said the ban violates anti-discrimination laws at the state and federal level.

"Bruce is a loser," David Kilmnick, founder and president of LGBT Network, said at the Long Island Pride celebration on Sunday. "He and the legislature can't stop us."

Nassau County's effort to keep transgender women from competing on women's sports teams in county facilities started in February with Blakeman's executive order.

The New York Civil Liberties Union suedthe county on behalf of the Long Island Roller Rebels, an all-women roller derby league. They argued the executive order violates New York's human and civil rights laws.

Last month, the state Supreme Court voided the executive order, ruling Blakeman overstepped his authority.

New York's attorney general also entered the fray. Letitia James had directed Blakeman in March to rescind the executive order. In response, Blakeman suedher in federal court — which was dismissed.

Blakeman said the ban is necessary to protect equality for women and girls.

“Women have been fighting for the last 50 years for fair competition in their sport, a fair investment the same as men, the same numbers, the same scholarships," Blakeman said on Friday. "And now that is in jeopardy of biological males taking valuable positions on women's teams, women losing scholarships, women losing the ability to compete, and it's not fair.”

J.D. Allen contributed reporting...