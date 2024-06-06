Two new murder charges for accused Long Island serial killer

A Suffolk County grand jury has handed down two more murder indictments in the Long Island serial killer case. Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park now faces murder charges in the deaths of six women in total.

Sandra Costilla was killed over 30 years ago; her body was found dumped in the Hamptons. Costilla's death had not been previously linked to the serial killer investigation.

Portions of Jessica Taylor's remains were found in Manorville in 2003 and near Gilgo Beach in 2011.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

"We said that the case was not over," Tierney said at a news conference following a June 6 court appearance. "We've said that we were going to expand the investigation both on Gilgo and off, and to investigate new cases. We've done that and that's resulted in the two new charges that you see here today."

Tierney added that Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, is also a suspect in the murder of Valerie Mack, whose partial remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway in 2011.

In court documents filed today, Tierney alleged that Heuermann kept detailed planning documents to carry out the murders and avoid police detection.

The new charges come weeks after police finished a second search of Heuermann’s home, and a K-9 investigation in the woods near Manorville.

Heuermann has been held without bail since his July 2023 arrest when he was charged in the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman. In January, he was charged for the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Read Heuermann's bail application here, but read with caution. It contains graphic details.