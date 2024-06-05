Rescuers count 36 turtles killed in one week on eastern Long Island

Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons

Thirty-six turtles died last week on eastern Long Island — a record according to wildlife rescuers, who say cars and lawnmowers can injure and kill the slow-moving animals.

The high death count comes as turtles are emerging from their winter hibernation in search of food and a place to nest.

"They’ve been underground for six months," said Karen Testa, founder of Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons. "They want to lay their eggs, eat and go back under. And they’re getting killed.”

Testa said the record number of deaths is due to a combination of increased human activity, development, traffic and shrinking turtle habitats.

The nonprofit is rehabilitating injured turtles and putting up “turtle crossing” signs in high-traffic areas, but Testa urged drivers to slow down and be on the lookout.

"We share the roads with wildlife," she said, adding that Suffolk County roads near wetlands are the most dangerous.

To support turtle rehabilitation or report an injured turtle, call Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons at (631) 779-3737 or visit them online.