Ed Romaine delivers address on the state of Suffolk County

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine delivered his first State of the County address Tuesday.

Romaine touted accomplishments in police recruitment, county employee union contracts and more.

“I believe that working together, investing in our infrastructure, rebuilding what is needed in this county — our best days are ahead," he said. "Let’s go out and let’s get it done!”

Romaine said a major concern is the county's need for more sewers. Adding that it's holding the county back from creating more housing, and called on the state to help fund sewer projects.

“We have so many communities that need sewers to improve our environment, improve our water table — not sewers that send their effluent to the ocean, or to the Sound — but sewers that recharge our aquifer.”

Romaine also criticized how Steve Bellone, the previous county executive, handled a massive cyberattack on the county government over a year ago. He has called for a forensic audit of how money was spent during that time.

A county budget is due in September, where Romaine said his goal is to fund the "core of government."