Gillibrand urges sick and disabled veterans to apply for benefits

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) estimated that 3.5 million veterans were exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits, Agent Orange, and other dangerous carcinogens during their service. But only about 500,000 have applied for VA health care or disability benefits.

Ahead of Veterans Day, she held a virtual press conference to urge veterans to get their applications in — and to reapply if they were denied in the past.

“It's really if you've served in the war on terror, or any service where you were exposed to deadly toxins, you are eligible,” Gillibrand said.

The sweeping expansion of veteran benefits is part of the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year.

Some of the illnesses and cancers from toxic exposure can take years to develop, but even veterans who became sick long after their service still qualify.

Gillibrand's office said more than 26,000 New York veterans have filed claims.

To start the application process, call the VA at 800-698-2411 or go online.