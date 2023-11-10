© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gillibrand urges sick and disabled veterans to apply for benefits

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
A burn pit in Balad, Iraq
Staff Sgt. Julianne Showalter/U.S. Department of Defense
/
DVIDS
A burn pit in Balad, Iraq

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) estimated that 3.5 million veterans were exposed to toxic smoke from burn pits, Agent Orange, and other dangerous carcinogens during their service. But only about 500,000 have applied for VA health care or disability benefits.

Ahead of Veterans Day, she held a virtual press conference to urge veterans to get their applications in — and to reapply if they were denied in the past.

“It's really if you've served in the war on terror, or any service where you were exposed to deadly toxins, you are eligible,” Gillibrand said. 

The sweeping expansion of veteran benefits is part of the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year.

Some of the illnesses and cancers from toxic exposure can take years to develop, but even veterans who became sick long after their service still qualify.

Gillibrand's office said more than 26,000 New York veterans have filed claims.

To start the application process, call the VA at 800-698-2411 or go online.

Tags
Long Island News Kirsten GillibrandBurn PitsVeteransVeterans Benefits
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio