© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Shinnecock Nation to host annual Powwow Labor Day weekend

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published September 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
Shinnecock Indian Nation

The Shinnecock Tribal Nation will host its annual Powwow this weekend on the tribe’s territory in Southampton.

The 77th Annual Shinnecock Powwow will begin Friday afternoon and continue through Labor Day weekend. The event is one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast.

Tribe members from across the United States and members of the general public will attend. Visiting tribe members will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes in drum and dance competitions. Awards will be announced Monday evening at 6 pm.

There will also be ceremonial dances, guest entertainment, prayers, and acknowledgment of visiting dignitaries. Vendors will showcase Native American art, crafts, and authentic Native American food.

Each day will begin with a Grand Entry of dancers from all over the Americas. On Friday, Grand Entry will begin at 3 p.m. The following days Grand Entry re-occurs at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A detailed schedule of the weekend's events, directions, and tickets can be found online.

Tags
Long Island News Shinnecock PowwowShinnecock Nation
Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report for America corps member who writes about Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.
See stories by Jeniece Roman