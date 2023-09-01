Shinnecock Nation to host annual Powwow Labor Day weekend

The Shinnecock Tribal Nation will host its annual Powwow this weekend on the tribe’s territory in Southampton.

The 77th Annual Shinnecock Powwow will begin Friday afternoon and continue through Labor Day weekend. The event is one of the largest Native American gatherings on the East Coast.

Tribe members from across the United States and members of the general public will attend. Visiting tribe members will have the opportunity to compete for cash prizes in drum and dance competitions. Awards will be announced Monday evening at 6 pm.

There will also be ceremonial dances, guest entertainment, prayers, and acknowledgment of visiting dignitaries. Vendors will showcase Native American art, crafts, and authentic Native American food.

Each day will begin with a Grand Entry of dancers from all over the Americas. On Friday, Grand Entry will begin at 3 p.m. The following days Grand Entry re-occurs at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A detailed schedule of the weekend's events, directions, and tickets can be found online.