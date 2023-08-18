© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center shows off its $3.3 million makeover

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published August 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Governor Kathy Hochul and Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s executive director, Bonnie Cannon (left) tour the new $3.3 million facility in the Town of Southampton, Long Island. Situated on six acres donated to create BHCCRC in the early 1950s, the state-of-the-art, 7,828-square-foot building marks a significant milestone in expanding vital services and serving lower-income working families living on Long Island’s East End.
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
/
Flickr
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s new $3.3 million facility in the Town of Southampton, Long Island. Situated on six acres donated to create BHCCRC in the early 1950s, the state-of-the-art, 7,828-square-foot building marks a significant milestone in expanding vital services and serving lower-income working families living on Long Island’s East End.

The Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, a longstanding pillar of the Black community on Long Island's East End, celebrated its grand reopening after a $3.3 million makeover.

The center now offers more classrooms, a computer lab, a kitchen and expanded child care services and after-school programs. It has served lower-income families on Long Island’s East End for 70 years.

Bonnie Cannon, executive director of the center, said numerous factors contribute to educational success.

"For me to be successful with the children, I need to be successful throughout the community," Cannon said. "We need to look at not only the children's education, but their moms, their dads, their families, their well-being at their home, their health, their wealth equity. Those are all of the things that we do here at the center."

New York’s budget this year includes billions of dollars to create more child care options throughout the state and add qualified caretakers to the workforce.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the facility an investment in working families.

“We have been waiting for this because we know that child care is not a luxury," Hochul said. "Child care is a necessity and that's for our families, our moms, our parents, our economy and for the health of our state.”

Long Island News Child CareKathy HochulLow Income familiesEast End
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio