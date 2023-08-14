© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Callahans Beach on Long Island has been closed for nearly two years

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ragesoss
/
Wikimedia Commons

Callahans Beach on Long Island’s North Shore has been closed for repairs for nearly two years. Fort Salonga residents say they’re fed up. 

A group of residents rallied last week demanding officials pick up the pace on reconstruction.

The beach closed in September 2021 after remnants of Hurricane Ida damaged a waterfront bluff and a staircase down to the beach.

Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said there are a few reasons for the delays, including waiting on permission from the state Department of Environmental Conservation. The town was also denied funding from FEMA for the project.

So far, old drainage structures have been replaced and stones have been laid to prevent erosion. Officials say they are hoping to reopen the beach in October.

Long Island News BeachesHurricane Ida
